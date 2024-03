Humeniuk warns about threat of Kalibr attacks, although there are no russian missile carriers in Black Sea

Russian missile carriers have not been on combat duty in the Black Sea for a month. From time to time, only patrol boats appear in the sea, repairing boom barriers.

This was announced by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy has a more difficult time with the fleet. They are at base points and do not go out into the open sea. Today, missile carriers can mark for themselves a month without being on combat duty, and the rest of the ships do not even go out on patrol for the second week. Patrol boats appear from time to time, which are fixing the boom barriers, and this indicates that they are obviously working out a future plan," Humeniuk said.

"However, you shouldn't relax. It's obvious that the enemy is developing plans, says the spokeswoman of the Southern Defense Forces. In addition, they can launch missiles even from the base point," Humeniuk warned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of March 4-5, a project 22160 patrol ship named "Sergey Kotov" was destroyed in the Kerch Strait.

The occupiers' ship was sunk as a result of an attack by Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones. Having received three damages, "Sergey Kotov" sank.

On February 14 of this year, the large amphibious assault ship "Tsezar Kunikov" was sunk in the Black Sea near the city of Alupka.

And on the night of February 1, the Ukrainian military sank the missile ship "Ivanovets", the cost of which is about USD 60 million.