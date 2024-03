Share:













Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to the US President, expressed his opinion on the election of vladimir putin to the post of president of the russian federation.

In particular, at a press briefing held on March 18, Sullivan noted that the outcome of the elections was not a surprise, as putin limited political freedom and used various methods to suppress the political opposition, some of whose representatives were tragically killed. Thus, the Adviser noted, these elections were far from the ideal of justice and freedom, and their outcome was determined in advance.

And secondly, Sullivan noted, "the reality is that president putin is the president of russia."

"We've had to deal with that reality during the war in Ukraine, during other aggressive actions by russia, during other moves against the national interests of the United States that we've seen from this president and the russian federation under his leadership. And we will continue to deal with that reality. But that reality does not negate the fact that this election did not meet any criteria of a free and fair election," said the US President's National Security Adviser.

It will be recalled that the participants of the so-called "SVO" [Special Military Operation, as they call in russia war in Ukraine - ed.] were allowed to vote for putin without appearing at the "polling station". Also, in some cities of the russian federation, pens with disappearing ink were noticed at polling stations.

In addition, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, does not believe in the integrity of the elections in russia, so he congratulated the russian dictator on his "victory" in advance.