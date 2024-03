Share:













In the Sumy Region of Ukraine, the number of shelling by the army of the aggressor state, russia, has increased significantly. Occupiers from the territory of the russian federation are hitting the border settlements, but there is currently no risk that they can break through the border.

Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said this on Radio Liberty.

According to him, it is currently not recorded that the occupiers can have a great advantage against the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in this area.

"We know today the data that allow us to say that there is a great advantage over our Armed Forces, which would allow us to say that there are such possible actions of the enemy... I would not assess it that way. Knowing both our forces and knowing the forces of the enemy, that is why today such there is no danger," he said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration stated that the greatest danger for the region now is air and missile strikes by the occupation russian forces. The occupiers began to actively attack the infrastructure of the Sumy Region.

Artiukh added that five populated border points of the Sumy Region suffer the most from shelling. In each of them, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, from 3 to 10 people remained, who are currently being evacuated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I think we will evacuate them from there in the next day or two. The situation in other settlements is less threatening," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor state of russia has concentrated 19,000 troops on the border of the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions of Ukraine, and constantly makes threats regarding a new offensive from this side.

Also, the russian terrorist forces increase the density of shelling of the Sumy Region every day, for which they use their entire arsenal of weapons.