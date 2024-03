Defense Forces densifying fortifications of the first and second lines in Sumy Region

In the Sumy Region, the Defense Forces are densifying the fortifications of the first and second lines.

This was announced by the spokesman of the North Operational Command, Vadym Mysnyk, Radio Svoboda reports.

"The Defense Forces in the Sumy Region are carrying out combat tasks to maintain the state border and prevent russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and the military from the russian federation. Now the Defense Forces in the region are strengthening the fortifications of the first, second and third lines," Mysnyk said.

At the same time, Mysnyk noted that at the moment there is no large enemy group for a large-scale invasion of the Sumy Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor state of russia has concentrated 19,000 troops on the border of the Chernihiv and Sumy Regions of Ukraine, and constantly makes threats regarding a new offensive from this side.

Also, the russian terrorist forces increase the density of shelling of the Sumy Region every day, for which they use their entire arsenal of weapons.