Russia corrects strikes on Ukrainian territory using satellite images bought from US - media

Russian cruise missile strikes on Ukraine are planned using satellite images provided by companies from the United States.

The U.S. magazine The Atlantic reports this, citing a Ukrainian military source.

The publication claims that the satellite takes a picture of the object, the russian military receive the photos, and then adjust the blow to this object. Another satellite then captures the results of the hit.

“The number of coincidences, where the images are followed by strikes, is too high to be random,” the source said.

The conclusions were drawn on the basis of coincidences between the pictures and the places where the russian missiles hit.

The publication claims that many companies that take satellite images then show old archival images. In these photos there are dates and coordinates of objects. Among the thousands of photos there are many pictures from Ukraine.

“Before about six months ago, we couldn’t imagine that private companies would be selling satellite imagery in sensitive areas. But it has become hard to believe that [these coincidences] are random,” a Ukrainian military official said.

Russia can buy pictures from the United States through third-party companies, and then use them in the war against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian terrorist troops daily increase the density of shelling in the Sumy Region, for which they use their entire arsenal of weapons.

On March 17, the russian occupation army bombed the center of the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy Region.