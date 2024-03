Share:













As part of the Army of Drones project, strike units hit 88 russian tanks, 174 armored fighting vehicles, 180 trucks and 183 russian invaders in the two weeks of March 4-18.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, in his Telegram channel.

"Russian equipment is becoming less. The results of the work of the UAV strike units in two weeks. Ukrainian drones at the front successfully continued to disarm the russian army," he said.

According to Fedorov, during this time it was possible to destroy 88 tanks, 174 armored fighting vehicles, 180 trucks and 133 guns.

In addition, according to the information of the Vice Prime Minister, in two weeks, the Defense Forces destroyed 42 self-propelled guns, 133 guns, 33 units of radio equipment, 382 strongholds, 18 anti-aircraft missiles of the enemy, as well as 183 russian invaders.

"There will be more drones and technologies at the front. Accordingly, there will be fewer occupiers and their equipment," Fedorov added.

Engineers have developed a new ammunition for FPV drones. Photo: t.me/armyofdrones

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of last month, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said that in 2024, the department's priority will be the production and purchase of drones.

It will be recalled that earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine should become capable of providing all the necessary needs for drones.