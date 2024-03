Zelenskyy congratulates Subianto on victory in Indonesian presidential election and invites to peace summit

In a telephone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Prabowo Subianto on his victory in the election of the President of Indonesia and invited him to participate in the global peace summit.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I had a telephone conversation with the elected President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto. Congratulated on the victory in the election and expressed hope for the continuation of mutually beneficial bilateral relations," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that in 2022 he presented the Ukrainian Formula for Peace in Indonesia.

Now Ukraine, together with Switzerland, is preparing an inaugural peace summit.

Zelenskyy stressed that Indonesia's participation in it is fundamentally important for Ukraine.

He invited Indonesia to join the summit and the implementation of food and nuclear security points, as well as the exchange of prisoners.

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto won the presidential election in February.

