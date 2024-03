Share:













The russian occupiers do not launch massive missile attacks on Ukraine due to the absence of the A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the South Operational Command, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

"We carefully monitor the activity of strategic aviation as well. And we understand that in a certain way the pause is connected with the fact that there is no A-50 type aircraft in the air - there is no spotter, intelligence center," she explained.

Humeniuk reminded that the previous "operations" of the russian federation were "not very active and not very effective."

"Taking into account the falling of planes arranged by the Defense Forces for the air force of the russians, this is also a very dangerous operation next time. However, they have not given up on conducting massive missile strikes, because this is the main advantage that they have and the main victories that they are pushing to their dictator," the spokeswoman added.

We will remind, on February 23, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down a russian long-range radar detection and control A-50 “Shmel” [Bumblebee] aircraft.

According to information from both Ukrainian and russian sources, the plane was flying in the Sea of Azov area.

In numerous videos that were published on social networks, it can be seen that before the fall, the plane was descending, literally disintegrating in the air.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this is the second A-50 aircraft lost by the russians since the beginning of the year. Last month, the Ukrainian military shot down a similar aircraft over the Sea of Azov.