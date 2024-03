Share:













Russian occupiers fired ballistic missiles at Mykolaiv on March 17, resulting in wounded in the city.

This was reported by the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim in Telegram.

According to him, the shelling of the city was conducted from the same position as the shelling of Odesa on March 15. At that time, more than 20 people were killed as a result of the attack. There are at least two enemy launchers there.

Currently, five victims are known. The killed have not yet been reported.

We will remind you that on March 15, the russian occupation forces hit Odesa with Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The occupiers launched missile attacks on the objects of the city's civil infrastructure.

Employees of the emergency services became victims of a repeated missile strike by the russian army. In particular, 1 rescuer was killed - 29-year-old driver-firefighter Denys Kolesnikov.

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the missile attack on Odesa, saying that the Defense Forces of Ukraine will do everything to ensure that the russian killers feel a fair reaction.

Later, the number of killed as a result of shelling of Odesa increased to 20.