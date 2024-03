Death toll from attack on Odesa increased again, 20 victims known - State Emergency Service

According to the State Emergency Service (SESU), the death toll from the russian missile attack on Odesa on the afternoon of March 15 rose to 20.

The State Emergency Service reported this in the evening on Telegram.

"The death toll from the enemy missile strike on Odesa increased to 20 people," the report said.

Recall that today, March 15, russian occupation troops hit Odesa with Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The invaders launched missile attacks on objects of civil infrastructure of the city.

Emergency personnel were victims of a second missile strike by the russian army in Odesa on the afternoon of March 15. At least two killed are known.

In particular, as a result of the second russian missile strike on Odesa, 1 rescuer was killed. According to the State Emergency Service, 29-year-old fire driver Denys Kolesnikov was killed. He suffered injuries incompatible with life at the site of the second russian missile strike on civilian infrastructure, while performing official duties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the missile strike on Odesa on March 15, saying that the Ukrainian Defense Forces will do everything to make the russian killers feel a fair reaction.