Missile strike on Odesa on March 15: russians hit with Iskander-M

Today, March 15, russian occupation troops hit Odesa with Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

It was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

"The enemy insidiously hit Odesa with ballistics, firing Iskander-M missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea," the message says.

The invaders launched missile attacks on the city's civilian infrastructure: a three-story building of a recreational facility was destroyed, at least 10 private houses, a service station, a low-pressure gas pipeline, ambulances and fire and rescue vehicles were damaged.

Rescuers eliminated the fire, now the dismantling of the debris is ongoing.

It is now known that 14 people were killed in the attack, including residents of the district, a medic and a rescuer. 46 people were injured, among them 8 rescuers.

Recall that the blow became known on the afternoon of March 15. It was reported that several powerful explosions thundered in the city.