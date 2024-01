Situation with russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups tense in 3 regions of Ukraine - State Border Guard

Currently, the situation on the border of the Chernihiv Region, Kharkiv Region and Sumy Region is tense, the occupiers constantly shell these territories and actively use sabotage and reconnaissance groups. The Sumy Region suffers most from saboteurs.

The State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko announced this on the air of the United News telethon.

"There continues daily shelling of the enemy. Over the past week, the first week of the year, almost 500 attacks were recorded on the territory of these regions. And during December, the enemy carried out more than 2,000 attacks," he said.

Demchenko noted that recently most of the enemy attacks have occurred in the Kharkiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, it became known that russian saboteurs tried to penetrate the Sumy Region. Ukrainian border guards entered a battle with a sabotage and reconnaissance group. As a result of the battle, the invaders withdrew.

Earlier it was reported that in the north of the Kharkiv Region there is an increase in the exits of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group.

In addition, in the Kherson Region, Odesa National Guardsmen destroyed a boat of a russian sabotage and reconnaissance group.

Also, the State Border Guard Service said that the Sumy Region is "the most popular" for russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Russian saboteurs do not abandon attempts to break through the border there.