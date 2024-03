Profits from frozen russian assets will be directed to purchase of weapons for Ukraine - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this at a press conference after today's [March 15] meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, PAP reports.

"Today we agreed on several main directions, in particular, from now on we will buy even more weapons for Ukraine, in particular, on the world market, which is a good improvement, secondly, we will expand the production of military equipment, also through cooperation with partners in Ukraine, thirdly, we will create a new coalition of capabilities in the Ramstein format for long-range rocket artillery," Scholz said.

He added that support within the EU will also be strengthened. In particular, this week it was decided to allocate EUR 5 billion to the European Peace Fund to provide further military support to Ukraine this year and to strengthen the EU's training mission.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk left for Berlin on March 15 to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as part of the Weimar Triangle.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the media, on Friday, March 15, Macron will go to Berlin to meet with Scholz in an attempt to reduce tensions regarding Ukraine. Tusk will join them.

Scholz opposes the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, which he believes could draw his country into a war with russia.

Scholz also did not support Macron, who allowed the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine.