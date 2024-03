Share:













Copied



Only German soldiers can control the use of long-range Taurus missiles, so sending them to Ukraine is out of the question. This was announced by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

His words were quoted by The Guardian on Monday, March 4.

Scholz noted that the help of the German military is needed for the operation of long-range weapons in the event of their transfer to Ukraine. According to him, such actions are excluded from the side of Germany.

"You can't deliver a weapon system that has a very long range and then not think about how you can control the weapon system. And if you want to have control, and that's only possible with the participation of German soldiers, for me it is out of the question," Scholz said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed the provision of TAURUS missiles to Ukraine due to fears that this could involve Germany in a war with russia.

On February 27, the head of the Bundestag defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, criticized the "inhibitory" position of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

On March 1, the Chairman of the Bundestag (German Parliament) European Affairs Committee, Anton Hofreiter, accused Scholz of lying because of his position on Taurus missiles for Ukraine.