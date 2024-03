Share:













At a meeting with the military leadership, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy identified the enemy's most vulnerable places where the greatest damage can be done.

Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Together with the Commander-in-Chief, the head of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov, the head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, responsible for the direction of unmanned systems, Vadym Sukharevskyi we identified the most vulnerable places of the enemy, those where we can attack it with the greatest damage. And we will do it. The more the russian state loses and the greater the price of its aggression is, the closer the just end of this war will be," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that he listened to the report of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, who returned from the Avdiivka axis in the morning, about the situation there and in other key areas of the front, they agreed on further actions.

In addition, the President held a meeting with representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, the defense industry, and other departments regarding the production of high-tech drones for current and future operations.

"Ukraine has such a weapon, but it should become more long-range, more massive and more powerful. Relevant tasks and deadlines have been determined. No russian terrorist attack should go unanswered," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, March 15, russia used Iskander-M ballistic missiles to attack Odesa. The enemy attack claimed the lives of 19 citizens, including a paramedic and an employee of the State Emergency Service, and another 73 people were injured.