Syrskyi again visits Avdiyivka axis, where occupiers trying to break through defense of three AFU brigades

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, again visited units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, which are carrying out combat missions in the Avdiyivka area of the Donetsk Region.

The Commander-in-Chief announced this in his official Telegram channel.

"I worked in the Avdiyivka axis, where the enemy concentrated the main efforts and for several days in a row has been trying to break through the defense of our troops in the bands of three brigades, throwing assault units into battle every day," Syrskyi wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief said that the russians actively use artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles to support their ground forces.

He added that the enemy's aircraft is actively operating in this axis, which is dropping guided aerial bombs on the positions of the Ukrainian military.

Syrskyi emphasized that in the current conditions, the most effective way of conducting defense is the use of armored groups and the complex use of drones of various types. At the same time, it is necessary to provide protection against enemy drones, using electronic warfare systems and striking the control points of russian UAVs.

The Commander-in-Chief reported that his work in the units in the Avdiyivka axis was devoted to the organization and provision of these issues.

It will be recalled that on March 13, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on a visit to the area of the front, where there is a threat of the advance of russian troops.

There he met with the commanders of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, with whom he discussed further actions to contain the russian invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of March, Syrskyi said that the situation at the front remained difficult, but under control.

