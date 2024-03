Russians launch several missile strikes on Odesa. At least 35 injured reported

On the afternoon of March 15, russian troops launched a missile attack on Odesa. Several powerful explosions rumbled in the city, and according to as yet unconfirmed information, there are unjured.

This is evidenced by reports of the Odesa Regional Military Administration and mass media.

At 12:03 p.m. Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, wrote in Telegram that Odesa was hit by a missile attack by the russian occupiers.

According to him, due to the hit of russian missiles there are injured, the number of which is currently unknown.

Kiper added that emergency services are on the scene.

The local publication Dumskaya reported that 35 people were injured as a result of the missile attack by the occupiers.

Local Telegram channels write that the occupiers hit a residential apartment building.

There is still no official information about the consequences of the missile attack by the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 6, the russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa.

Later that day, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the russian strike hit the port infrastructure of Odesa. Five people were killed as a result of the attack.

It will be recalled that the russian missile exploded 300-400 meters from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was meeting with the Prime Minister of Greece in Odesa that day.