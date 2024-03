Share:













As a result of a terrorist attack by the aggressor state of russia in Odesa, 14 people were killed, another 46 were injured.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper announced this on his Telegram channel on Friday, March 15.

"The Russian missile attack killed 14 people, including locals, a medic and a rescuer. Another 46 people, including seven employees of the State Emergency Service, were injured. All necessary assistance is provided to the victims," Kiper wrote.

According to him, tomorrow, March 16, mourning will be announced in Odesa and the region. Currently, the elimination of the consequences of an enemy attack continues. Law enforcement officers are recording another crime of the russians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, russian occupation troops launched several missile attacks on Odesa.

Emergency personnel were victims of a second missile strike by the russian army in Odesa on the afternoon of March 15.