Share:













Copied



The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has gathered new evidence of the subversive activities of the russian actor Vladimir Mashkov, who is the head of the "election headquarters" of the president of the aggressor country of russia, vladimir putin, and promotes an aggressive war against Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the SSU in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to SSU materials, the head of putin's "election headquarters" who called for the destruction of Ukraine was served with suspicion. The Security Service has gathered new evidence of the subversive activities of russian actor Vladimir Mashkov, who promotes an aggressive war against Ukraine. The figure is one of putin's closest entourage and is one of the main headliners of mass actions in Moscow in support of a full-scale invasion of the russian federation," the message says.

The SSU notes that in December 2023, Mashkov was appointed co-head of putin's "election headquarters" in the so-called "elections" of the president of the aggressor country.

"In this "position", the person involved became a key propaganda mouthpiece in the "election campaign" of the head of the Kremlin. According to the investigation, Mashkov publicly calls for support for russian occupation groups fighting against Ukraine. He also personally justifies the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the capture of part of the territory of our state," the SSU reports.

According to the Security Service, Mashkov regularly repeats destructive rhetoric during "pre-election" tours of various regions of russia, as well as during trips to the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, mostly such propaganda speeches of the rashist take place in the form of "concert-rallies" and "meetings with voters."

Examinations initiated by the SSU confirmed the facts of his subversive activities in favor of the aggressor country.

On the basis of the collected evidence, SSU investigators additionally served Mashkov with suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine); Article 436 (war propaganda).

In May 2023, the SSU served Mashkov with suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the indictment on these facts has already been sent to court.

Since the perpetrator is on the territory of russia, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15-17, voting in the presidential elections will take place in russia. For the first time, it will last for three days.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories and on the territory of russia not to participate in the "elections" of the president of the russian federation and, for their own safety, to avoid places of mass gathering of people on voting days.

The Verkhovna Rada called on the international community to condemn russia's actions in organizing and holding the so-called presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.