Share:













Copied



The Verkhovna Rada has called on the international community to condemn the aggressor country of the russian federation in holding a “presidential election" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

A total of 272 parliamentarians voted for draft resolution No. 11078 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrainian Parliament, appreciating the steady support of international partners for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized border, calls on governments and parliaments of foreign states, international organizations, parliamentary assemblies:

condemn the actions of the russian federation in organizing and holding the so-called "presidential election" in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine;

counteract russia's attempts to attract international observers to legitimize the so-called "presidential election" in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine;

increase sanctions pressure on the russian federation and apply or strengthen personal special economic and other restrictive measures against officials and citizens of the russian federation involved in the organization and conduct of an illegal "presidential election" in the temporarily occupied territory;

consolidate the efforts of all partners of Ukraine to increase assistance to the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine by providing the necessary military assistance to strengthen its defense capabilities and promote the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine;

take an active part in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and in the inaugural Global Peace Summit to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, russian dictator vladimir putin set subordinates and collaborators the task of "drawing" 75% of the turnout of citizens in the "presidential election" in the occupied territories and the same percentage of his support.