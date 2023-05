The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) served the suspicion to Russian actor-propagandist Vladimir Mashkov, who called for the destruction of Ukraine.

This was reported in the SSU press center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Security Service has gathered evidence against Mashkov, who publicly justifies the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The actor is a member of the inner circle of the highest military and political leadership of the aggressor country.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, he repeatedly spoke in support of the occupiers during mass events with the participation of Putin.

Also, on his own Telegram channel and personal Instagram page with a total audience of more than 200,000 followers, Mashkov regularly glorifies the war crimes of the rashists.

In his numerous interviews and speeches on the air of central Russian channels, he called for the "joining" of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

In addition, Mashkov illegally came to the temporarily occupied Crimea and eastern regions of Ukraine to participate in propaganda activities in support of the aggressive war against our state.

Examinations initiated by the SSU confirmed the facts of his subversive activities in favor of the Kremlin.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service served Mashkov with suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ Part 2 Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

▪️ Part 1 and Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants);

▪️ Part 1 and Part 2 of Article 332-1 (violation of the procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine).

Mashkov is currently in the territory of the Russian Federation.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against our state.

The investigation was conducted jointly with the National Police under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired Oleksandr Kuksa, the head of the State Protection Department of the Security Service of Ukraine. It was he who was responsible for compiling the list of persons who pose a threat to national security.

The border guards of the separate checkpoint Kyiv did not let the Russian actor who flew to the filming and denied visiting the temporarily occupied Crimea into Ukraine.