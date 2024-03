Share:













British intelligence told about the methods of the occupation power of the aggressor state of the russian federation to attract residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to vote in the illegally held presidential elections of the russian federation.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Thus, according to reports from local officials, early voting in the russian presidential elections scheduled for March 15-17, 2024, began in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by russia.

Efforts by russian officials to get people to vote are reportedly intensifying. In particular, in Luhansk, 2,600 officials were involved in visiting houses and persuading residents to vote. Also, heads of educational and other state institutions are ordered to ensure the turnout of their subordinates for elections.

It is noted that in the absence of independent election observers and voter lists in at least one settlement, the probability of falsification of the results increases.

Meanwhile, given the significant population displacement and migration from these districts due to the ongoing war, it is likely that only about a third of the pre-war population will remain.

It is emphasized that although russia has no legal grounds to hold elections on the territory of Ukraine, confidence in them is further undermined by the lack of proper representation, low security and coercive measures aimed at forcing the population to vote.

"It is very likely that the occupation authorities in these territories will announce a high voter turnout with overwhelming support for putin, regardless of what actually happens, in order to create the impression that a democratic choice was made," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Sociological Association of Ukraine emphasized that the russian federation's holding of elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine is one of the main tools of legitimizing the occupation power. Preparations for holding "elections" of the president of the russian federation in these territories from March 15 to 17, 2024 are aimed at this very goal.