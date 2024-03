Residents of Belgorod urged to go to putin's elections, despite shelling of city and frequent alarms

Share:













Copied



Residents of the russian city of Belgorod were urged to take part in the presidential elections, despite the artillery shelling that the city has been experiencing for the past few days.

The mayor of Belgorod Valentin Demidov announced this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the city's residents should not stay away from such an event as the presidential elections.

Demidov called on the citizens of Belgorod to show unity and determination, as well as confidently state their position.

"Through terrorist attacks, the enemy is trying to intimidate us, divide us, and destroy our usual way of life. But I know that the people of Belgorod are strong people. And we, like no one else, understand the true meaning and importance of everyone's participation in the elections," the mayor of Belgorod wrote.

Demidov reminded that putin's election will last three whole days - from March 15 to 17. Almost 200 polling stations will work in Belgorod for this purpose.

It will be recalled that on March 12, the russian volunteer units Siberian Battalion, Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia legion announced the start of a new raid on the territory of the russian federation.

After some time, reports appeared on the network about clashes between volunteer units and units of the russian army in the border areas of the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts.

Later, russian volunteers published a joint statement in which they announced strikes on the facilities of the russian army in the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts. They also called on the local population to immediately leave the border areas of both regions.

And on Thursday, March 14, volunteers appealed to the governors of the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts with a call to evacuate the population of the border areas.