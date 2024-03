Putin sets task of "drawing up" 75% of turnout of citizens at "RF presidential election" in temporarily occupi

According to Defense Intelligence, the russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, tasked his subordinates and collaborators with the task of "drawing" 75% of the turnout of citizens at the "elections of the president of the russian federation" in the occupied territories and the same percentage of his support.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the deputy head of Defense Intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi, in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, the russian occupiers have already started early "voting" for their president - they are intimidating the local population and actively involving collaborators.

Instead, according to Defense Intelligence, the results of the "elections" are known in advance.

Skibitskyi noted that the russian dictator Putin tasked his henchmen and local collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to "draw" a turnout of 75% of citizens and the same percentage of his support.

The representative of Defense Intelligence considers it very likely that servants, in order to please their master, can "draw" 85% and higher.

"These numbers are important only for Putin and russian propaganda in order to try to show his support both in russia and in the occupied territories. But it is obvious that these elections are another farce, the results of which are known in advance in the Kremlin," Skibitskyi explained.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the Sociological Association of Ukraine, the holding of elections by the russian federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (in some areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) is one of the main tools of legitimizing the occupying power. Preparations for holding "elections" of the president of the russian federation in these territories from March 15 to 17, 2024, are aimed at this very goal.

