Outcome of war in Ukraine will be decided this spring and summer - Josep Borrell

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said after meetings in Washington that providing new support to Ukraine cannot wait, as the outcome of the war in Ukraine will be decided this spring and summer.

His words are quoted by the Reuters agency on Thursday, March 14.

Borrell stressed that support for Ukraine cannot wait, as the outcome of the war will be decided this spring and summer. According to him, he would like to say only one thing to his American colleagues - whatever is done, it must be done quickly.

"The coming months will be decisive. Many analysts expect a major offensive by russia this summer, and Ukraine cannot wait for the results of the next elections in the USA," Borrell stressed.

The head of European diplomacy also noted that it is necessary to accelerate the pace of aid to Ukraine, which is why Europe is increasing its industrial capacity. The United States of America should do the same, Borrell said.

