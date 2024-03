Share:













Copied



The United States has announced a new military aid package to Ukraine, which included artillery shells, ammunition for HIMARS, etc.

White House spokesman Jake Sullivan has announced this.

The cost of the package is USD 300 million.

For this package of military assistance, they will use funds that were approved earlier, but were not used.

More information about the contents of the aid package will be reported later. It is also unknown whether the ATACMS missiles will be included in the package.

In addition, the United States has not yet given up hope of passing a bill on the allocation of funding in support of Ukraine, which is currently being blocked by some Republicans. U.S. President Joe Biden said "time is running out" and Ukraine needs help right now.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, artillery self-propelled guns, mortars and ammunition will be included in the new military assistance package that Denmark wants to provide.

The United States is preparing a new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth up to USD 400 million.

On March 2, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the international order would change for the next 50 years in the event of Ukraine losing the war with russia.