The Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence previously supported the decision to amend the bill on mobilization regarding post-graduate students.

Yuliya Hryshyna, MP from the Servant of the People faction, head of the subcommittee on higher education, announced this on Facebook.

Hryshyna noted that the decision regarding the amendment regarding post-graduate students in the bill on mobilization was supported by the Committee on National Security. According to her, the Committee worked block by block on amendments to the mobilization bill.

"There will be consideration of separate amendments from MPs. However, as of today, the Committee supports the decision that all post-graduate students should have a deferment from mobilization, regardless of the form of funding of their studies," Hryshyna wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 12, the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence began considering amendments to the bill on mobilization.

The Committee supported the amendment on exclusion from the bill on mobilization of the rule on blocking the accounts of evaders and banning them from driving vehicles.

On March 8, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, deputy head of the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Cherniev advocated a postponement for post-graduate students studying under a contract.