Rada National Security Committee rules out norm on blocking accounts of evaders and ban on driving cars

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has supported the amendment to exclude from the bill on mobilization the norm on blocking the accounts of evaders and banning them from driving vehicles.

A member of the committee, a Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Iryna Friz announced this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Just during the meeting of the National Security, Defense and Intelligence Committee, an amendment was supported to exclude paragraph 2 of the first section of the mobilization bill, which amended the Code of Administrative Procedure. They concerned the introduction of measures of influence (restrictions, blocking) for traveling abroad, driving vehicles and blocking accounts," she said.

Friz noted that more than 300 identical edits were submitted from various authors who emphasized the shortcomings and illegal mechanisms of the norm proposed by the government.

According to her, as a result, all these amendments are now taken into account by the decision of the committee to reject the restrictions.

The MP said that the next meeting of the committee is scheduled for March 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence on Tuesday, March 12, began consideration of amendments to the mobilization bill.