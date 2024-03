Share:













Copied



The Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Yehor Cherniev, advocates a deferral for graduate students studying under the contract.

He expressed this opinion in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"There are several norms for which I also served edits. In particular, this is the norm for maintaining deferral for graduate students, regardless of the budget or contract form of study," the MP said.

In his opinion, the Ministry of Defense proposed a discriminatory approach, proposing to leave the right to a deferral only for those graduate students studying on a budget.

"We can't discriminate against people because they pay for themselves. Therefore, such an amendment was filed by me, and I think that this should be settled," the MP said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada committee on education and science recommends that parliament keep a deferral from mobilization for contract graduate students.

On February 7, the Rada supported the bill on mobilization in the first reading.