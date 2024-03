Kremlin said that putin did not threaten US with nuclear weapons

The press secretary of the russian dictator Dmitry Peskov said that putin did not threaten to use nuclear weapons, and accused the US of "twisting" the words of the president of the aggressor state of the russian federation.

This was reported by Reuters on Thursday, March 14.

Peskov said that putin's comments about nuclear weapons do not constitute a threat of their use. According to him, putin said in the same interview that the idea of using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine never occurred to him.

"It was a deliberate taking something out of context. Putin did not make any threats about the use of nuclear weapons in this interview. The president was just talking about the reasons that could make the use of nuclear weapons inevitable," the press secretary said.

The reasons why russia may use nuclear weapons are well known throughout the world. Peskov also accused the US of "unwillingness to hear president putin".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 14, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden had received information about putin's new statements regarding nuclear weapons.

On March 1, the military of the terrorist country of the russian federation held a public demonstration of nuclear weapons after putin threatened to strike NATO countries.

On February 29, putin announced that russia's strategic nuclear forces are on full alert.