Zelenskyy coordinates positions with Scholz on the eve of Weimar Triangle leaders meeting on March 15

Share:













Copied



In a telephone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy coordinated positions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the eve of the meeting of the leaders of the Weimar Triangle, which will take place on Friday, March 15, in Berlin with the participation of Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We exchanged views on the results of the Conference in support of Ukraine in Paris on February 26 and coordinated positions on the eve of the meeting of the leaders of the Weimar Triangle, which will take place on Friday in Berlin with the participation of Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron and Donald Tusk," he said.

Zelenskyy also welcomed the approval of the draft negotiation framework by the European Commission. He noted that Ukraine has completed the implementation of all four legislative steps defined by the European Commission in the Enlargement Package, which is the basis for the approval of the negotiating framework.

"Now it's up to the member states. The fastest reaction of the partners will demonstrate the commitment to the course of Ukraine's accession to the EU," he said.

Zelenskyy said that they also discussed further political, economic and defense cooperation.

"We discussed the development of defense cooperation both at the level of states and at the level of representatives of the defense-industrial complex and the localization of defense production in Ukraine. I conveyed the priority needs of Ukrainian defenders in armored vehicles, artillery and air defense," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked Germany for joining the Czech Republic's efforts to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine.

"We know that there are similar initiatives from our other partners as well. They should receive the same attention and funding. This will greatly help us protect our state," said Zelenskyy, quoted by the Office of the President.

In addition, they discussed the organization of the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference (URC-2024) in Berlin in June.

Zelenskyy noted the participation of the representative of Germany in the preparation of the Global Peace Summit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the media, on Friday, March 15, Macron will go to Berlin to meet with Scholz in an attempt to reduce tensions regarding Ukraine. Tusk will join them.

Scholz opposes the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, which he believes could draw his country into a war with russia.

Scholz also did not support Macron, who allowed the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine.