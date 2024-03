In Mariupol, they are looking for "saboteurs" and conducting raids to putin's "elections"

Russian occupation forces began conducting raids and searches for "saboteurs" in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region.

This is stated in the message of the Mariupol City Council on Thursday, March 14.

On the eve of the so-called "putin’s elections", the russian occupiers are terrorizing the local population and detaining people for "espionage". They patrol different areas of the city and stop citizens' cars.

"In particular, the special services of the so-called "DPR" detained a woman, allegedly suspected of "espionage and passing on information about the locations of military personnel". The detention took place on camera in order to intimidate the local population," the report said.

The City Council said that russians are afraid of Mariupol residents and do not trust them, which is why even early voting was conducted with the military. At the same time, there will be armed representatives of the occupiers at the polling stations so that local residents make the "right choice".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, the National Resistance Center announced that the russian occupiers were finalizing the compilation of lists of those who will allegedly vote by place of residence.

On March 11, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, announced how the so-called "putin’s elections" will be held in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

The National Resistance Center predicts that after putin's "elections" the russians will intensify ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories.