In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the russian occupiers are completing the compilation of lists of those who will allegedly vote by place of residence.

This is stated in the message of the National Resistance Center.

Thus, it is reported that the very procedure of collecting applications for voting by place of residence is a screen that will "legalize" the visit of Ukrainians' homes by collaborators accompanied by the military.

It is noted that most of the applications are fake from "dead souls" and are necessary in order to increase the turnout and lay a route for the members of the "election commissions" that covers all the houses.

The National Resistance Center urges not to open the door to the occupiers and not to participate in the propaganda farce.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the National Resistance Center, Ukrainian pensioners in the temporarily occupied territories are promised a one-time payment of RUB 5,000 thousand. The condition for obtaining it is to fill in the ballot paper.

It was also reported that the russians promise scholarships to students for participating in rallies during "elections" in the occupied territories. For local gauleiters, the Kremlin presented a plan to draw a turnout of 75%, of which 80% should allegedly vote for the international criminal vladimir putin.

We are talking about students of russian universities, who are promised the payment of scholarships in case of consent to a "business trip" for which payments are also provided.

In addition, after putin's "elections", the russians will intensify ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories.