Andriushchenko tells how they will "vote" for putin in Mariupol and Volnovakha

The so-called voters in the temporarily occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha of the Donetsk Region can vote in all the mobile polling stations they meet.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, announced this in his Telegram on Monday, March 11.

Andriushchenko noted that in occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha "there is not even a hint" of a list of voters. According to him, to calculate the "turnout" for the elections, there is nothing to push back against.

"However, everyone can vote as many times as there are mobile polling stations they meet. Moreover, twice in each - using a Ukrainian and a Russian passport (if available). This is all you need to know about putin's election of putin," Andriushchenko wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, the National Resistance Center announced that the russian occupiers were finalizing the compilation of lists of those who will allegedly vote by place of residence.

Also, according to the National Resistance Center, in the temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainian pensioners are promised a one-time payment of RUB 5,000 for filling out an election ballot.

In addition, after putin's "elections", the russians will intensify ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories.