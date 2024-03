Run away with bags. Russians evacuating from Grayvoron district on their own

Share:













Copied



The moment of self-evacuation of russians from the Grayvoron district of the Belgorod Oblast was caught on video shot by local residents.

A fragment of a telephone conversation of one of the residents of Belgorod Oblast was published by RBC-Ukraine.

Due to shelling, local residents decided to evacuate on their own. In the video, about a dozen people are running along the road.

It is claimed that security forces have surrounded the railway station, and local authorities are preventing evacuation.

"Karachinsky was fired upon and the taxi drivers were fired upon, I don't know how our people will go. Yes, the railway station has already been surrounded, that's all, they don't let anyone go there or back, I don't know, some kind of sh*t. Let them get off near Prokhorovka," said a local resident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 12, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), the Siberian Battalion and the Freedom of Russia Legion announced the start of a new raid on the territory of russia.

At the same time, on the afternoon of March 12, the RDK and the Freedom of Russia Legion announced the establishment of partial control over the village of Tyotkino. It is located in the east of the Kursk Oblast.

The head of the Russian Volunteer Corps Denis Nikitin said that within an hour and a half, russian volunteers will attack the facilities of the russian army in the Kursk Oblast.

They urged local residents to evacuate or hide in a safe place.