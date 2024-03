USA ready to transfer ATACMS with range of over 290 km to Ukraine - WSJ

The Pentagon is open to the transfer of ATACMS missiles with a range of more than 180 miles (approximately 290 km) to Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal writes about it.

Pentagon officials have previously insisted that the US military should retain all of its long-range ATACMS missiles for its own military needs.

However, now, US officials said, the US Department of Defense is open to transferring ATACMS of a longer range, as the US military can now use the next-generation Precision Strike Missiles.

At the same time, they did not specify whether US President Joe Biden would approve the transfer of ATACMS missiles with a longer range than the one that Ukraine has already received.

