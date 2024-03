Share:













The United States is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine worth up to USD 400 million.

It was reported by Reuters with reference to two American officials on Tuesday, March 12.

For the first time in months, the United States is preparing a military aid package for Ukraine. Officials said the announcement was planned for Tuesday evening, according to the agency. One official said funding for the package comes from loans returned to the Pentagon for recent purchases.

“Leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies urgently pressed members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday to approve additional military assistance for Ukraine, saying it would not only boost Kyiv as it fights Russia but discourage Chinese aggression,” the report said.

Using returned funds for replenishment allows you to urgently send more help from available stocks. The last "drawdown" was in December 2023, when U.S. replenishment funds fell to zero.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 12, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, said that this year Ukraine could face new territorial losses.

On March 2, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the international order would change for the next 50 years in the event of Ukraine losing the war with russia.

Also, the United States has no doubt that Ukraine can achieve victories on the battlefield.