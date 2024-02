Scholz against Taurus supplies to Ukraine over risk of Germany’s involvement in war

Share:













Copied



German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed the supply of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, since, in his opinion, this could drag his country into a war with the russian federation.

It is reported by RND.

"In no case should we be associated with the goals achieved by this system (range of Taurus missiles - Ed.). Therefore, this is not the next option on the agenda. That clarity is also necessary. It surprises me that some people do not worry at all, they do not even think about whether what we are doing can in a sense lead to participation in the war," Scholz said.

He noted that Taurus missiles are long-range weapons.

"And what the British and French are doing in terms of controlling the goals is impossible to do in Germany. Everyone who has dealt with this system knows this," the Chancellor added.

At the same time, Scholz said that he was "very annoyed at the lack of balance" between discussions about the Taurus system and "what is really needed now."

"What Ukraine lacks is ammunition at all possible distances, but not fundamentally from Germany," he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, members of the German parliament did not support the proposal to transfer Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

On January 9, Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition party Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany, called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to stop delaying the supply of TAURUS cruise missiles to Ukraine.

On November 6, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine continues to work on the transfer of TAURUS long-range missiles.