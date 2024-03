Berlin skeptical of idea of exchanging TAURUS missiles for Storm Shadow

Share:













Copied



German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is skeptical of the idea of handing over to the UK of TAURUS missiles in exchange for more Storm Shadow missiles being given to Ukraine.

He made a corresponding statement on Tuesday, March 12, Tagesschau quotes his words.

Journalists asked Pistorius whether an exchange of missiles between Germany and Great Britain was an appropriate solution.

"I don't think so," the Minister said.

The publication notes that British Foreign Minister David Cameron did not put forward this proposal on his own initiative either.

Cameron only said in response to journalists' questions that all options are being studied in London.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late February, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again spoke out against the supply of TAURUS missiles to Ukraine.

According to him, the provision of these missiles to Ukraine may lead to an escalation of the conflict with russia.

It will be recalled that earlier, before this, it became known that some German politicians fear that the Ukrainian military may use TAURUS missiles to attack Moscow.

We also reported that Scholz was accused of lying in the Bundestag because of his statement about the alleged need to send German soldiers to Ukraine to deploy TAURUS missiles.