Share:













Copied



In the near future, the Ukrainian military will feel the arrival of ammunition, the supply of which is planned as part of the initiative of the Czech Republic.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, at a joint press conference with the head of the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mihai Popșoi, in Kyiv, European Pravda writes on Wednesday, March 13.

Kuleba noted that Kyiv receives positive signals regarding the Czech initiative to transfer shells to Ukraine. According to him, a meeting with colleagues from the Czech Republic will be held this week, at which they will present the ammunition supply plan and how it will work in general.

"According to the preliminary signals we received, our guys at the front will feel an increase in the supply of projectiles already in the foreseeable future. That is, it will not take many months," said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The supply of ammunition on the Czech initiative is calculated for the whole of 2024. Ukraine expects to receive the first batch in the near future, the transfer of new batches will take place within a year, Kuleba emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 17, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said that his country had found about 800,000 artillery shells, which could be delivered to Ukraine fairly quickly.

On March 5, Pavel called for the expansion of forms of aid for Ukraine.

On March 11, Pavel said that Ukraine would receive 800,000 shells in a few weeks.