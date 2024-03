Share:













The threats of the aggressor state of russia against the North Atlantic Alliance remain mere words. The russian federation is aware of NATO's power, so it does nothing in response to helping Ukraine.

This was stated by the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, in an interview with Czech Television, Euroactiv writes.

Pavel recalled how, since the beginning of the full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine, Moscow threatened to consider anyone who would provide any assistance to Ukraine a "legitimate target".

"Today we supply Ukraine with not only small arms, we supply tanks, we may soon supply aircraft, we supply medium-range cruise missiles, and at the same time there was no attack on NATO territory. Russia knows very well that this would be a violation a law of a much higher caliber than what it is doing now," the Czech President said.

Russia is aware of NATO's power, so the Western allies must have the courage to defend their activities in the legal field. According to him, assistance in the preparation and maintenance of equipment in Ukraine is not participation in hostilities, but assistance to a sovereign country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 11, the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel stated that the presence of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine would not violate any international rules.

On March 5, Pavel called for the expansion of forms of aid for Ukraine.

We will remind, on April 19, 2023, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the allies will not give up supporting Ukraine in the war against the russian federation, despite the Kremlin's threat to use nuclear weapons.