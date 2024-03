Share:













The presence of NATO troops could provide support directly on the territory of Ukraine, as this would not violate any international rules.

This was stated by the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, in an interview with Czech Television, Euroactiv writes.

Pavel commented on the idea of French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine. The President of the Czech Republic noted that there should be a clear distinction between the deployment of combat units and the possible involvement of troops in some "auxiliary" measures, with which NATO already has experience.

"It should be remembered that after the annexation of Crimea and the occupation of a part of Donbas, which was essentially an aggression, although on a much smaller scale than today, a NATO training mission operated on the territory of Ukraine, which at one time included more than 15 countries and numbered about 1,000 people. Based on international law and the UN Charter, nothing will prevent the troops of NATO member countries, as well as, for example, civilians, from helping in work in Ukraine," said the former head of the NATO Military Committee.

Pavel noted that he did not refuse the discussion on this issue. According to him, the allies could agree that, for example, instead of training Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of NATO member states and transporting thousands of soldiers to, say, Poland or the Czech Republic, it would be much more expedient to transport instructors to Ukrainian territory and to train the Ukrainian military there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 17, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said that his country had found about 800,000 artillery shells, which could be delivered to Ukraine in a fairly short period of time.

On March 5, Pavel called for the expansion of forms of aid for Ukraine.

On March 11, Pavel stated that Ukraine would receive 800,000 shells in a few weeks.