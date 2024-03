Share:













As of 07:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, there are no russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas. Thus, for more than a week, the russian federation has not taken its ships to the Black Sea after the loss of the “Sergey Kotov” patrol ship.

This was announced by the command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are no enemy ships in the waters of the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including 2 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, the total salvo is up to 12 missiles," the message reads.

During the day, in the interests of the russian federation, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out by:

to the Sea of Azov - 8 ships, of which 4 were moving from the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea - 13 ships, of which 3 continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

As of the morning of March 12, there were no russian warships in the Black Sea, 1 enemy ship was in the Sea of Azov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of March 4-5, a patrol ship of project 22160 named "Sergey Kotov" was destroyed in the Kerch Strait.

The occupiers' ship was sunk as a result of an attack by Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones. Having received three damages, "Sergey Kotov" sank.

We will remind, on February 14 of this year in the Black Sea near the city of Alupka, the big landing ship "Tsezar Kunikov" was sunk.

And on the night of February 1, the Ukrainian military sank the missile ship "Ivanovets", the cost of which is about USD 60 million.