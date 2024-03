Drones attack another oil plant in RF; fire breaks out at it

In the russian city of Ryazan, drones attacked an oil plant. A fire started after the impact.

This was reported by the Baza Telegram channel.

Eyewitnesses reported three drones hitting the refinery.

"According to local residents, three drones hit the plant," the channel reports.

The area of the fire at the Ryazan oil plant is 100 square meters.

There is no data on casualties. The authorities of the region have not yet reported on the raids.

Oleksandr Drozdenko, the Governor of the Leningrad Oblast, reported that an aircraft-type drone was shot down on the approach to the KINEF oil refinery in the Kirishi District.

"Production is working normally. There are no casualties or damage," the head of the region wrote on his Telegram channel.

"According to the sources, the installation of the heat exchanger unit is on fire. Several fire brigades went to the scene," the Baza channel reported.

The governors of the Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, and Voronezh Oblasts also complained about the massive drone attack.

An alarm was also announced in the Lipetsk Oblast.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles are approaching from Ukraine. All forces and means are on maximum alert," Governor Ihor Artamonov wrote on Telegram.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, drones attacked seven regions of the russian federation at once. Large fires broke out at oil refineries in Oryol and near Novgorod.

Earlier, the RF reported a large-scale fire at an oil depot in Tuapse; the height of the flame reached 70 meters.