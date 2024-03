AFU have surprises in store. Department of State comments on destruction of russian ship

The US Department of State commented on the destruction by the Ukrainian military of the russian ship "Sergey Kotov". The USA has no doubt that Ukraine can achieve victories on the battlefield.

This was stated by Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller during a briefing, Voice of America writes.

"They recently sank another russian ship in the Black Sea. Therefore, I think they have surprises in store, we are looking forward to them," Miller added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Tuesday, March 5, the russian patrol ship of project 22160 "Sergey Kotov" was hit in Crimea. It was attacked by Magura V5 naval drones and received three damages at once.

As a result of the destruction of the russian patrol ship “Sergey Kotov”, dozens of its crew members were killed and wounded.

The Defense Intelligence reported that the russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" took part in the attack on the Zmiyinyi Island together with the cruiser "Moskva".

Pletenchuk also informed that together with the russian ship "Sergey Kotov" the helicopter that was carried by the ship went to the bottom. Most likely, it was a Ka-29 or Ka-27.