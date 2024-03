Share:













Polish police deny that protesters and police on the blocked border with Ukraine stop Ukrainian buses with passengers, and people are detained without explanation.

It is reported by PAP.

'It's not true, nothing like this is happening. We, as police, have absolutely no control over humanitarian, military, medical assistance, or buses carrying people. They smoothly drive," said Katarzyna Nowak, acting spokeswoman for the commander-in-chief of the Polish Police.

Polish Interior Ministry spokeswoman Paulina Klimek also said passenger buses pass without interference.

"Assistance and buses with passengers pass through the border with Ukraine without problems," she said.

Recall that on the previous day, the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, said that the police and protesters stop buses going to and from Poland. People are being detained without explanation, he said.

Earlier, the media reported that in Poland, protesters blocked civilian buses at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint and did not allow transport in both directions. It was also reported that at the border with Poland, protesting farmers would allow 10 trucks per hour.