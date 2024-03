Share:













Copied



In Poland, protesters have blocked civilian buses at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint and are not allowing traffic in both directions.

This is reported by Apostrophe.

"The Poles did not allow passenger buses to pass at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint. Ukrainian drivers report that they do not allow vehicles traveling from Ukraine to Poland and vice versa," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on blocking the movement of Ukrainian trucks on the border with Poland, said that only 5% of Ukrainian agricultural exports pass through this border, so the reason for the protests of Polish farmers lies not in grain, but in politics.

On February 20, Polish farmers started stricter restrictions on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine.