Police and protesters are stopping buses going to and from Poland.

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov has announced this.

People are being held without any explanation, he said. Kubrakov stressed that such actions are unacceptable against citizens of Ukraine.

"During the war in Ukraine, the passengers of such buses are women with young children, socially vulnerable categories, military personnel returning or going to training, and people in transit. An attempt to make them hostages to a protest seems inappropriate for the civilized world," he wrote.

Recall that earlier media reported that in Poland, protesters blocked civilian buses at the Yahodyn - Dorohusk checkpoint and do not allow transport in both directions.

It was also reported that at the border with Poland, protesting farmers will pass 10 trucks per hour at two checkpoints on March 11, 2024.

At the same time, in front of the Zosin - Ustyluh checkpoint, Polish protesters will not allow a single truck to leave Ukraine.