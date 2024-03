Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced changes in the Cabinet of Ministers in the near future.

Zelenskyy said this in an interview with French media BFM TV and Le Monde when asked about team updates, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As for the economic direction - this is the Cabinet of Ministers first of all, some steps will take place soon, but for the most part they are aimed at accumulating additional money, additional resources," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the state budget of Ukraine is the budget of the belligerent country, and all its priorities are military needs and the protection of civilians.

"And therefore, if this is necessary for the duration of the war to reduce some institutions, and even ministries, then we will do it," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, during a press conference, Zelenskyy suggested reducing ministers and ministries with a lack of funds.

On March 4, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference announced the government's intention to reduce the number of ministries by a third, but then he noted that he believes that the number of ministries and ministers should be 15-16.

Currently, there are 19 ministries in Ukraine.