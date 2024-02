There will be reduction in ministers and ministries with shortage of funds - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggests the reduction of ministers and ministries in the event of an acute shortage of funds.

He announced this during a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have a conversation with the Prime Minister and it is based solely on the lack of money. If there is a deficit and it will continue, then we will do everything so that the infrastructure, and this is not only about the Cabinet of Ministers, so that the infrastructure of the administration of our state is reduced," the President said.

He added that they are ready to reduce the number of ministries and ministers if necessary.

"We have an open dialogue, and we are ready for it. The indicator will be the understanding that we will have in the spring," Zelenskyy added.

